Man guns down sister for stopping him from playing PUBG

JHANG: In a horrific incident, a man gunned down his sister for stopping him from playing Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the incident occurred in Athara Hazari Tehsil of Jhang where a youth killed his sister when she stopped him from playing PUBG.

Earlier, Police recovered a teenage boy who fled home after stealing over 70,000 to play PUBG. As per details, the 13-year-old boy identified as Majid Rehman used to play PUBG with his friends.

He stole more than 70,000 from his home and fled with his friends. The teen spent the money on buying PUBG costumes.

Furthermore, the police recovered the teenager after three days and handed him over to his family. They had filed an abduction FIR in the city police station Arifwala.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani woman was arrested for ‘illegally’ crossing border along with her four children to meet a man in India, she interacted on online game – PUBG Mobile.

According to details, the 27-year-old Pakistan woman identified as Seema Ghulam Haider illegally entered India along with her four children to meet his friend – named Sachin – from India’s Greater Noida, she met on PUBG Mobile.