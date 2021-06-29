Man hammers nails into nephew’s body over property

ATTOCK: A man meted out inhumane treatment to his nephew over a property dispute in Jand tehsil of Punjab’s Attock district, police said on Tuesday.

They said the man, identified as Habib, beat up 28-year-old Mazhar Hussain and hammered nails into his body.

The victim, who is an orphan, was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where nails were removed from his body through a surgery.

Hussain told the police that his uncle tortured him along with his son-in-law.

The police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the man, adding legal action would be taken against him.

On June 22, an 85-year-old man was allegedly abducted by his sons over a property dispute in Manga Mandi area of Lahore. A session court was approached by the daughters of the man, seeking judicial help in the recovery of their father, who was being held in captivity by his sons.

The plea before the session court said their father, an 85-year-old man, was abducted by his sons over a property dispute of 20 canals of land in Manga Mandi area of Lahore.