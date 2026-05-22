Man heading to cattle market robbed, injured in Karachi

KARACHI: A man heading to a cattle market to buy a sacrificial animal was robbed and injured by armed robbers in Karachi.

According to the victim, the incident took place near Ismail Goth in Landhi, where two motorcycle-riding dacoits intercepted him and snatched Rs280,000.

The victim said the robbers attempted to open fire when he resisted, but fortunately, the gun did not discharge. He further stated that the robbers were also carrying a sharp weapon, which they used to attack him, leaving him injured.

The citizen said he called the police after the incident, and officers from Landhi police station arrived at the scene. However, he alleged that the police refused to take legal action, claiming the area did not fall under their jurisdiction.

The victim added that a board indicating the limits of Landhi police station was installed at the crime scene. He also said he did not contact Sharafi Goth police station because they would likely have also denied jurisdiction.

Read More: Karachi: Four sacrificial animals injured in robbers’ firing

Earlier, four sacrificial animals were injured after armed robbers opened indiscriminate fire in the New Karachi area during an attempted street crime, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in Karachi’s New Karachi area when motorcycle-riding suspects attempted to rob citizens in a residential street. Residents reportedly reacted after spotting the robbers and opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Police said the fleeing suspects also resorted to indiscriminate firing while escaping the scene, causing panic in the neighborhood. As a result of the firing, four sacrificial animals standing in the street sustained bullet injuries.

Authorities confirmed that one of the injured animals was later slaughtered after its condition deteriorated critically. No human casualties were reported in the incident.