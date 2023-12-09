Man held in Lahore for ‘killing’ wife

LAHORE: The local police of Lahore arrested a man for the alleged murder of his wife in the vicinity of Kahna police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the police recovered the body of the woman having marks of strangulation on her throat after which the law enforcers arrested the husband, named Shahid Umar, of the woman over suspicion.

The forensic teams had already collected the evidence, meanwhile, the body of the victim has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

The police are investigating the case from various aspects to apprehend the culprit.

Back in August, Lahore police arrested a man from the graveyard while allegedly burying his US national wife’s body in Lahore.

Police said that the accused man Kazim Khan had allegedly murdered his US national wife, Diana Christo, and later he was arrested while burying her body in a local graveyard in the Factory Area.

Police officials revealed that Kazim Khan’s wife was subjected to brutal torture by the accused Kazim Khan which led to her death.

A police team also recovered the murder weapon from his possession. The woman’s body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Superintendent Police (SP) Cantt told the media that an investigation had been launched after the registration of the case.