Man helps stranger fix bicycle, realises it’s his own

A man, while returning home from work, stopped to help a stranger who was struggling with his bicycle in Glasgow, Scotland.

64-year-old John Devlin was helping Paul Hartey when his eyes fell on a sticker on the two-wheeler, which looked familiar to him. He realised the helmet hanging from the bicycle was also similar to the one he once owned.

He carefully examined the bicycle and told Paul that it was his bike that had gone missing.

On hearing that, the alleged thief started running away with the bicycle again. He also took out a knife pointing at John and warned him of dire consequences if he did not let him go.

John called the police and started chasing the thief. John caught Paul somehow and turned him to the police that reached the spot and arrested him.

Later, it transpired during investigation that Paul had stolen the cycle from John’s house.

The thief confessed to stealing the bicycle before the court and was sentenced to 15 months in jail for breaking the lock of the gate, stealing a cycle and possessing a knife.

