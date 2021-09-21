Man finds hidden doll with murder note in new home

A man from Surrey county England was advised to move out from his new house after he found a doll which described the murder of previous owners.

The note mentioned that a female, supposedly named Emily, murdered the previous owners because they were singing and staying happy all the time.

“Dear reader/ new homeowner, Thank you for freeing me!” the note read. “My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to go.

“All they did was sing and be merry. It was sickening. Stabbing was my choice of death for them so I hope you have knives. Hope you sleep well.”

The house owner named Jonathan Lewis, who is a teacher by profession, said he had recently moved into his new home. He was aware of a plastered wall.

The teacher mentioned that he noticed a wire coming from an area where previous owners had kept their fridge but he could not find where it was plugged in.

So, he decided to break through the wall and came across the doll which had the spine-chilling murder note with it.

He told his friends about the discovery and was immediately told to sell the property and go away.

However, the 32-year-old has found the situation humourous.

Lewis questioned the legitimacy of the letter by saying that the note was written back in 1961 because the realtor had told him about the renovation that happened four or five years ago.