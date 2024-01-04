Man killed after ‘sexually assaulted’ in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: A gruesome incident was reported from Rawalpindi, where a prisoner was sexually assaulted in Adiala Central Jail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A case has been registered against four accused prisoners who allegedly killed their prisoner mate after ‘sexually assaulting’ him in Central Jail Adiala.

Sources claimed that the prisoner was held in the AIDs ward of Adiala Jail, where the four accused killed a man by putting a noose around his neck.

The administration stated that the incident took place between the night of 1st and 2nd December in the AIDS ward of Adiala Jail, the deceased and the accused were patients and confined in the AIDs ward.

The jail administration suspected that the man was sexually assaulted before being murdered, while the situation will be clarified after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Rana Rauf, the DIG Jail Rawalpindi took notice of the incident and suspended the Assistant Superintendent, Night Officer, Night Patrolling Officer, and Ward in-charge of Adiala Jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Adiala Jail has a capacity of 2200 prisoners while currently there are more than 7,000 prisoners present inside the jail.