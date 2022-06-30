Lahore: Man killed, daughter injured after ‘bank employees’ attack home

Lahore: One man was killed and his daughter injured in the Johar Town area of Lahore after two men who claimed to be bank employees attacked them on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, two unknown men attacked a man and his 24-year-old daughter leaving the man dead and the daughter injured. The men claimed that they were bank employees, the injured girl claimed.

The police and forensic teams reached the crime scene to collect evidence while the injured girl Zainab was transferred to the Jinnah Hospital. CCPO Lahore Bilaal Siddiq has taken notice of the incident and ordered the report of the incident from Super Intendent Police Saddar.

Zainab told the police that the attackers claimed that they were bank employees, and they threatened to kill us both. They hit the girl on her head after which she locked herself in a room, she added.

The girl Zainab said that the attackers only took one gold chain from their home, proving that they attacked to kill them. The son-in-law of the deceased man told the police that his wife was receiving calls from unknown numbers wanting to sell some bank scheme.

