Man kills female colleague, ends life inside office

KARACHI: A man gunned down his female colleague before committing suicide inside the office of a shipping company in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on Tuesday, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the investigators, the shooting incident took place in an office located at North Nazimabad Block L, Karachi, where a young man shot a girl and then committed suicide.

The police said that the man identified as Burhan, had locked himself in a room on the ground floor. When the office owner opened the gate, Burhan opened fire, resulting in the death of a girl named Fiza.

According to police, Burhan then committed suicide by shooting himself. The company manager, Shoaib told the police had taken a half-hour leave and returned to the office before the incident.

The owner said that there had been no prior dispute or complaint in the office.

Shoaib had been employed with the company, working from home for about six months, and just joined the office. The deceased girl was a resident of Anda Morr while the man was a resident of Korangi.

Read More: Female doctor commits suicide after dispute with mother

Earlier on March 27, a female doctor allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after getting into a verbal fight with her mother in Mughalpura area of Lahore

The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Bushra Suhail, got into a heated exchange with her mother and later locked herself in her room, according to her sister, Rabia.

Rabia said that she discovered her sister’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan after she went inside the room later that evening.

The female doctor had recently visited Dubai and was scheduled to once again depart for the United Arab Emirates city after Eidul Fitr, Rabia added.