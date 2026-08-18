LAHORE: A man shot and killed four of his in-laws in the Chohang area of Lahore on Tuesday before committing suicide, ARY News reported, citing police.

Police identified the suspect as Imran Shaukat, who had married Samia Bibi six months ago.

According to police, Samia had gone to stay with her parents after a dispute with her husband. Imran went to his in-laws’ house and insisted that she return home.

When she refused, he shot her in the head. He then opened fire, killing his mother-in-law, Shumaila Bibi; his father-in-law, Ali Khan; and his brother-in-law, Zeeshan.

After the shooting, Imran turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

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Police have transferred the bodies to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examinations.