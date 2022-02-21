Faisalabad: Man kills wife for refusing money to buy drugs

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a ruthless man in Faisalabad killed his wife after she refused to give him money for drugs.

According to details, the appalling incident took place in Faislabad district of Punjab on Monday evening wherein a man killed his wife by attacking her with a hammer after she denied money for drugs.

The suspect also injured a cop during the arrest. Police have launched an investigation while further investigation was underway.

In a separate incident that was reported last month, a man allegedly killed his sister in the name of honour after she came to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband.

According to the police, the accused Liaquat killed his sister by choking her with bare hands after he took her out of their parents’ house ‘to drop her off to husband’.

The deceased Jutti Bibi had an altercation with her husband, police had said, following which she left her home and arrived at her parents’.

