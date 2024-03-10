Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Multan

MULTAN: A man shot and allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Jatoi police station, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue officials, there was a domestic dispute between a couple in Tehsil Jatoi Muzaffargarh area.

On the incident day, the husband Abdul Rauf went to the in-laws and killed his wife by opening fire on her.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi after covering the body with a dead sheet in the presence of police.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saira Bibi W/o Abdul Rauf resident of Tehsil Jatoi. The police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.

Read more: Man kills wife, before committing suicide in Karachi

Earlier, a shocking and gruesome incident was reported from Karachi, where a man killed his wife before committing suicide inside his home in Malir.

According to the nearby people, the citizen stood on his house’s balcony and asked the individuals – gathered outside his house – to call the media or he’d commit suicide.

After getting the report, the police officials reached the spot and tried to calm down the person, however, after a while closed the door and opened fire, killing his wife and himself.

The police later forcefully entered the house and found the lifeless bodies of the couple, however, the police found the minor boy of the deceased couple unhurt, who is currently under police custody.