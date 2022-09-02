Man randomly finds doppelganger during vacation

A man randomly bumped into his doppelganger while swimming in a pool during his vacation in the United States.

A foreign news agency reported that Sean Douglas McArdle was swimming in the Flamingo pool in Las Vegas. He saw a “group of strangers were pointing [and] laughing.”

He said he “got really self-conscious” and as his friends had spotted his doppelganger.

“I was just swimming by in the pool and a big group of strangers were pointing at me and laughing,” he said as quoted in the report. “I got really self-conscious, looked back at my friends and they were all pointing and laughing at him. That’s when I saw him.”

They were wearing caps and eyeglasses similar to his.

“I wasn’t convinced until now…. we are definitely in a simulation. Today I randomly swam past my Doppelseäner at the Flamingo pool in Vegas,” Sean wrote on Reddit while sharing a picture of himself with his doppelgänger,” he said.

He added the first thing he thought was: “‘Holy s**t that guy looks like the dude I see in the mirror.’ And my second thought was: ‘He looks cooler than me. Probably has real Club Master Ray Bans unlike my Zenni knock-offs.'”

