Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger leaves social media stunned

Social media users were stunned by a video of celebrated Bollywood actor and model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger Aashita Singh.

The viral video on the social media application Instagram showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger, Aashita Singh, doing mimicry. The clip got millions of likes from its users.

Netizens could not hold themselves from mentioning the stark resemblance between her and the Bollywood star.

“Looking like Ashwariya Rai,” a netizen wrote. Another commented, “Aishwarya pro max.”

An Instagram user jokingly asked what will be her response to a marriage proposal from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s former boyfriend and actor Salman Khan.

Earlier, a picture of actor Hania Aamir’s doppelganger, who hails from Sweden, is going viral across social media platforms.

The picture of the celebrity’s look-alike was shared by Fatima, whose Twitter handle goes by thincrustgirl, on the micro-blogging social media application.

Moreover, the pictures of the doppelganger of the Netflix show Money Heist’s protagonist Professor selling groceries made rounds too.

It is pertinent to mention that social media application hosts many users who have a stark resemblance to actors and celebrities.

