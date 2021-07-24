Rawalpindi man severly injures woman, kills her 14-month-old baby

RAWALPINDI: In a horror-inducing event taking place on Saturday in the Chauntra Police Station remits, a woman and her 14-month-old son were brutally assaulted resulting in the sudden death of the minor while she conceded severe wounds, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police, the 14-year-old died on the spot succumbing to the injuries caused by the suspect who assailed them using a sharp object. The suspect is being identified as one Wajid.

The Chauntra police said the suspect had called over the woman at the Mahuta Mohra area where he fatally assaulted them and fled.

While the police have booked the case and nominated the suspect, they have yet to apprehend the alleged assailant. The rescue officials have shifted the severely injured mother and the deceased minor to the hospital.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Inam Ghan has taken notice of the incident and has instructed RPO Rawalpindi to furnish a report on the matter soon.

Separately today from Punjab, a man in the Lahore’s Sundar area has allegedly shot dead his sister and her ex-husband over reasons unknown, police have confirmed.

The police have identified the deceased as one Shagufta, sister of the alleged killer, and one Riyasat, her ex-husband.

Both the victims died on the spot while the suspect fled the scene, Police have confirmed