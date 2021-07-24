Lahore man shoots dead sister, ex brother-in-law: police

LAHORE: A man in the Sundar area has allegedly shot dead on Saturday his sister and her ex-husband over reasons unknown, police have confirmed, ARY News reported.

The police have identified the deceased as one Shagufta, sister of the alleged killer, and one Riyasat, her ex-husband.

Both the victims died on the spot while the suspect fled the scene, Police have confirmed.

While raids have been conducted to chase the suspect, police have booked the case and still await the apprehension of the woman’s brother.

Security guards of Karachi politician ‘open fire’ on food delivery man

Separately today from Karachi, in a harrowing turn of events, it turned up that the security guards of Karachi politician Khawaja Izharul Hassan have allegedly opened fire on a food delivery guy in the Defense Badar Commercial area after an altercation, leaving him injured.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South said the delivery guy ringed the house bell two- to three times which angered the guards who then opened fire on the guy after a heated argument.