Security guards of Karachi politician ‘open fire’ on food delivery man

KARACHI: In a harrowing turn of events, it turned up Saturday that the security guards of Karachi politician Khawaja Izharul Hassan have allegedly opened fire on a food delivery guy in the Defense Badar Commercial area after an altercation, leaving him injured, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South said the delivery guy ringed the house bell two- to three times which angered the guards who then opened fire on the guy after a heated argument.

Police confirmed the security guards belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) politician Hassan. Building on the fact, the ARY News reportage has learned the name of the alleged shooter is Mehboob who indeed is Hassan’s guard.

Hassan has yielded to demand by police of the arrest and has admitted Mehboob has ran away with his mobile phone switched off.

Police said they will arrest the entire team if Mehbood does not turn up.

The police, having reached the scene following the incident today, said Hassan resisted the personnel from making arrests and said the guard who originally fired shots has fled the place. Police said if any obstacles were caused in the investigation, there will be the arrest of the entire security guard team.

READ: Karachi girl killed ‘in the name of honour’ as family claimed suicide

Earlier, it may be recalled that Hassan had said the scene did not happen at his residence and the guards being dubbed to be involved in the quarrel leading to gunfires were not his.

None of my armed guards opened fire on the delivery guy, he said. Hassan further added that the delivery at his residence had already been taken place before the cited incident.