Man sent to mental health facility for denying to wear face mask in train

While almost all the studies and health authorities have stressed the need for wearing a face mask when in public, there are elements who would just deny the absolute science and resort to illogical excuses.

With Covid still on the rise and well into its fourth wave, wearing masks is mandatory in many parts of the world despite 18 months into COVID-19.

While many countries have eased down their restrictions and regulations with the increase in vaccination, some are still laying down strict rules about-face covers in public places.

Singapore is one such country that still follows a strict policy when it comes to Covid SOPs and especially face masks, and for those not wearing one in public places, it can be a lot trouble.

Benjamin Glynn, a Britisher and a father to two, now understands this better than many others.

Glynn believes masks are unnecessary and fail to protect people from contracting Covid and so he thought of not wearing one while taking a train to his office in Singapore.

Little did he know, someone filmed him flouting the rules and posted the clip on social media.

Glynn works for a Singapore branch of a British recruitment company and has lived in there since 2017.

Just a few hours after the train journey and the clip being shared online, the 40-year-old was arrested and charged with four offenses. One of which included failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse.

After being produced in the court, Glynn was also sent to a mental health facility.

Glynn, however, said that all the charges against him are ‘nonsense’ and described the court proceeding as ‘preposterous’ and ‘disgusting’.

“I am disgusted at how the Singapore judicial system has treated me and my family,” said the 40-year-old.