Man sets new Guinness World Record for longest stay in ice

Lukasz Szpunar from Poland has set the new Guinness World Record for being submerged in ice for over four hours.

The Polish national had full body contact with ice while standing in a box full of ice for four hours and two minutes.

Szpunar surpassed the previous record by a remarkable difference of 50 minutes.

The record requires the contestant’s body to be submerged in the ice besides the head and neck with no clothes other than swimming trunks.

Lukasz Szpunar wore a mouthguard to protect his chattering teeth from damaging themselves.

Following successfully achieving the Guinness World Record, Lukasz said he experienced discomfort at the beginning, however, it slowly went away before coming back towards the end.

During the attempt, his body temperature and state of consciousness were constantly monitored by the safety stewards.

Lukasz was taken out of the ice-filled box after he crossed four-hour mark.

According to Lukasz, he decided to break this record out of his love for “walruses”, a term used to describe cold-exposure enthusiasts.

“Because of my love for the cold, I wanted to test myself this time in sitting in the ice itself,” he said.

For Lukasz, extreme challenges make him “feel alive” as he has also scaled four of Poland’s highest mountain peaks while wearing only shorts.

Besides taking on extreme challenges, Lukasz is also a co-organiser of the ‘Lake of Angels’ campaign, in which he takes a dip in Lake Tarnobrzeg once per month at sunrise.

The receipts of the event are donated to the House of Angels Hospice for children with cancer.