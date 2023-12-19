Man shot dead by unidentified individuals in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen was shot dead by unidentified armed individuals in an apparent target-killing incident in Karachi’s NIPA Chowrangi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police reports.

According to the details, the deceased was heading towards Shahrae Faisal when two unidentified armed individuals on the bike targeted him, opened fire, and fled from the scene.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Aziz Bhatti police station, meanwhile, a 9 mm pistol was also found at the scene and was picked up by the rescue officials.

As per the initial police report, the incident seems like a target-killing incident, furthermore, the investigation is still underway.

In September this year, a ‘target killing’ incident was reported from Karachi’s Yaseenabad area, where a 30-year-old male was shot dead by unidentified armed individuals.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Ashhadul Raheem, was sitting with his friends in a tea hotel located near Yaseenabad when two individuals on a bike approached, and one of them shot the citizen in the head.

The police officials stated that the deceased – Ashhadul Raheem – was involved in the rent-a-car and paint business.

Furthermore, as per the preliminary investigation the incident is appeared to be a target killing incident.

In a statement, the relatives stated that the deceased was the eldest among five siblings, and possessed a licensed pistol.