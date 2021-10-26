man shot dead for protesting celebratory firing during wedding

MULTAN: A man in the Tibba Sultanpur area adjacent to Multan city was shot dead on Tuesday when he registered his protest with his neighbours for the aerial celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony, ARY News reported.

A youth allegedly shot dead his neighbour when the victim resisted the celebratory firing in the wedding ceremony, said police. However, after shooting the victim, the suspect fled the scene and has been on the run ever since.

The police have not commented on how they would pursue the case and whether the investigations have been initiated or not.

‘Burqa-clad man’ kills policeman with sharp object in Karachi’s Keamari

A slain person identified as a Karachi policeman was attacked by a man wearing a burqa near Gulshan Sikandarabad in the Keamari district.

Police told the media that a police constable named Sohail was going somewhere along with his colleague when a man wearing a burqa attacked with a sharp object.

In the surprise attack, the police constable Sohail died on the spot while the fellow cop sustained injuries. The wounded cop is identified as Shehbaz and an investigation is underway.