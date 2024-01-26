Man shot dead over business dispute in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A man has been shot dead allegedly by his friends over a business dispute in Shalimar area of Islamabad, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The police said the murder case of a 26-year-old man is registered on a complaint of his brother.

The police sources said that the killed man was engaged in cars’ business in partnership with his friends and was living in F-11 with them for the past one week.

The police added that there was a dispute between the deceased and his friends over the business matter. The dispute led to a brawl during which the man was shot dead allegedly by his friends

The complaint and brother of the deceased nominated five persons in the FIR while few unknown persons have also been booked on murder charges.

The police handed over the body of the deceased to the relatives after the post-mortem while further investigation is underway.

