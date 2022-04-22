Man shot twice when watching ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ in cinema

A shocking incident in India saw a man being shot after a verbal spat with a movie-goer while watching the superhit Pan-Indian film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ in a cinema.

A report by an India-based news agency stated the incident took place in Haveri city of the Karnataka state.

It all started when the 27-year-old Vasanthkumar Shivapur was watching the film with his pals in a cinema. He was criticized when he put his foot on the seat.

They engaged in a verbal spat after which the man left the cinema hall. He came back with a gun and fired a shot in the air. He then shot the 27-year-old twice and ran.

Police arrived and the farmer was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he is reportedly doing fine.

KGF: Chapter 2, a direct sequel to 2018’s ‘KGF: Chapter 1’, tells the story of an overlord named Rocky, whose name strikes fear among foes while his allies look up to him. His enemies are seeking revenge against him while the government is considering him a threat.

It has a stellar cast with the likes of Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Joi and others.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’, on the other hand, achieved tremendous success. It collected INR250 crores in its debut week. The ticket for the much-anticipated film. are hard to come by while the crowd was deemed “uncontrollable”.

Police have been called to control the situation many times. They even resorted to baton charges to restore order. This has not stopped the fans from queuing up for the ticket booking.

Comments