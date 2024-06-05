Man ‘stabs’ wife to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Ali Muhammad Goth of Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing police and family sources.

According to the details, Bin Qasim police confirmed that they shifted the woman’s body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased woman’s father said that she was stabbed with a sharp-edged knife by her husband. “My daughter was killed and her body was buried inside the house,” the father added.

He said that his daughter was a mother of three children and that the accused fled after the murder.

The accused husband has fled the scene and the police are investigating the matter.

Earlier in a similar incident of domestic violence, a man allegedly tortured his wife to death in Karachi’s Baldia Etihad Town area.

The police spokesperson stated that the dead body of the woman, identified as Ayesha, has been shifted to the hospital for further examination.

Meanwhile, Ayesha’s husband, Barkat Ali fled the scene after committing the crime, and the police are currently searching for him.