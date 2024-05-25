Man ‘kills’ wife over domestic dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident of domestic violence, a man allegedly tortured his wife to death in Karachi’s Baldia Etihad Town area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police spokesperson stated that the deceased woman, identified as Ayesha, has been shifted to the hospital for further examination.

Meanwhile, Ayesha’s husband, Barkat Ali, is accused of killing her following a domestic dispute.

Barkat Ali fled the scene after committing the crime, and the police are currently searching for him.

Earlier in the day, a woman was allegedly sold by her in-laws for Rs 800,000 in Rajanpur in the name of ‘honour’.

The police took swift action to recover the woman and arrested three suspects. District Police Officer (DPO) said the woman’s husband is abroad for employment and her in-laws committed the heinous act in his absence.

