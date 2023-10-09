Man strangles newborn daughter to death in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: In a horrific incident, a man strangled his new born daughter to death in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man murdered his newborn daughter when his wife asked him for money to buy milk for the newborn.

The drunk man identified as Allah Rakha was a resident of Awan Town Sadiqabad. His wife said that her drunk husband often used to torture her whereas he also allegedly beaten his mother-in-law and asked her for money.

Furthermore, the accused has fled his home however the police search is underway to arrest him.

In a separate incident, a woman threw a newborn baby down from a multi-storey building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, resulting in the latter’s death.

According to details, the police arrested a woman for throwing her newborn baby from sixth floor of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

The police, in a statement, said that they were interrogating the arrested woman, whose “mental stability is questionable”.

They further said that neighbours have seen the woman, who according to police is also a “drug addict”, throwing her child down from the sixth floor. “The woman will also be examined by a psychiatrist”, the police added in the statement.