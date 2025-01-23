Man strangles wife to death in Karachi in front of children

KARACHI: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Karachi’s Baldia area on Thursday, ARY News reported citing police.

According to deceased woman’s father, the suspect identified as Irfan, called him after the incident and told to come and collect her dead body.

The deceased woman, Saba’s father added that Irfan had subjected her to physical violence in front of their two minor children, who were left crying and traumatised.

Saba’s father stated that Irfan had a history of violence and had previously beaten her. He added that Irfan was addicted to narcotics.

The deceased, Saba, had married Irfan three years ago in a court marriage. Later, it was discovered that Irfan was addicted to narcotics.

Saba’s mother said that her son-in-law was an alcoholic and would beat her daughter daily. She said, “I would tell her to stay with us, but he would repeatedly call and summon her.”

According to the police, the accused, Irfan, is a native of Sadiqabad, and efforts are being made to arrest him. Evidence has been collected from the crime scene, and a murder case will be registered after the post-mortem examination.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to apprehend Irfan, who is currently on the run.

Earlier in a horrific incident of honour killing occurred in Pakpattan, a man slit his wife’s throat and killed her.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that the man identified as Tayyab killed his wife Kiran in the name of honor in the Shahid Nagar area of Pakpattan.

The police said that the accused was arrested while trying to flee the scene. The deceased woman was a mother of three children and had been married to Tayyab for the past five years.

Tariq Wilayat said that the police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.