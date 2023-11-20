Man takes extreme step after India lose World Cup 2023

A young man allegedly committed suicide after hosts India lost the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India news agency reported that Rahul Lunar of West Bengal was heartbroken by the team’s defeat in the one-sided finale. The deceased, a clothing store employee, had taken a leave to watch the match.

The deceased’s brother-in-law, Uttam Sur, told the media that the man could not handle the team’s defeat and ended his life.

His body was found in the jurisdiction Beliatore police station area.

A case of unnatural death was filed and his body was shifted to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for medico-legal proceedings.

Australia became six-time 50-over World Cup winners by beating India in a lop-sided contest on Sunday.

India’s batting unit, which was impressive throughout the tournament, was all over the place as they were dismissed for 240.

Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul scored half-centuries.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

He was supported by Marnus Labuschagne (52 not out) as they put on a 192-run partnership on the third wicket.

