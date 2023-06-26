Man throws three-year-old nephew into canal over family feud

Following a family feud, a man has killed his three-year-old nephew by throwing him into a canal in Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place in Garhi Ghaus neighbourhood of Hafizabad in which a man threw his minor nephew into canal three days ago. Rescue officials told the media that the minor boy’s body was recovered after three days.

Police said that the man killed his nephew due to a feud with his brother. Police said that the accused namely Babar was arrested with the help of CCTV footage and further action is underway.

In October last year, a man had thrown his four-year-old mentally challenged daughter, Esha, into a canal in the vicinity of Chorasta Mian Khan police station in Okara.

After committing the heinous crime, the man staged drama for the abduction of her daughter and registered a case to the police.

Rescue officials recovered his daughter’s body from Pakpattan canal and shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. He confessed to committing the crime during interrogation by the police officials.

Police said that he wants to get rid of his mentally challenged daughter. DPO Furqan Bilal said that action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law.