Man throws two daughters into canal over dispute with wife

CHICHAWATNI: A man threw his two daughters, aged 8 and 10, into a canal in Chechawatni due to a dispute with his wife, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue service, the 8-year-old girl was saved while the 10-year-old girl died after being drowned in the deep water.

The police said that the man identified as Fahim Javed has been arrested and a case is being registered at the Saddar Police Station.

The suspect is a resident of Kallar Kahar and was in dispute with his wife over maintenance allowance. His wife had also filed a plea in the court, seeking the maintenance allowance

Earlier in a similar incident on May 3, a man committed suicide after killing his two wives and four children in Faisalabad over financial problems.

The incident took place in the Gulshan-e-Madina Colony of Faisalabad.

According to police reports, the man, identified as 50-year-old Kazim Jawad, first shot and killed his wives. He then proceeded to kill his four children including three girls and a boy, before turning the gun on himself.

The police said Kazim took the extreme step after continuous loss in the business and mounting debt.

Neighbors alerted the police after hearing gunshots. Upon arriving at the scene, police took the bodies into custody and transferred them to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.