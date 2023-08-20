Man travelling to Doha held with heroin at Multan airport

MULTAN: A passenger travelling to Doha was arrested after over one kg of heroin was seized from his possession at Multan International Airport Sunday morning.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) found heroin weighing 1.170 kilogramme concealed in hidden pockets of the bag of the passenger named Muhammad Abrar.

Abrar, who is said to be a resident of Sheikhupura was taken into custody.

Earlier, the Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling bid by timely catching a man carrying a one-and-a-half kilogramme parcel of heroin in flight for Bahrain.

The suspect passenger, going on-board a private Bahrain-bound plane, had hidden the drug in his bag, said the ASF spokesperson. They added that the worth of the seized drug is estimated to be around Rs150 million.