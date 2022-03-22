Man, two daughters crushed to death by dumper in Karachi

KARACHI: A man and his two daughters were crushed to death by a speedy dumper in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident happened on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal — one of the busiest roads in the metropolis where a speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing three people on the spot.

The deceased girls have been identified as Shuja (12), Batool (9). The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for postmortem.

The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene after crushing the motorcyclists. Furthermore, police have launched a search for the arrest of the driver.

This is not the first such incident in the port city where speeding heavy vehicles have deprived people of the city of their lives owing to reckless driving and underage drivers.

Recently, a speeding water tanker crushed to death a female student of Karachi University near Expo Centre in Karachi.

Read More: Speeding water tanker hits six vehicles at Karachi’s Zamzama area

According to rescue sources, the speeding tanker hit a woman near Expo Centre, resulting in her immediate death.

“The body of the woman was shifted to a local hospital,” they said and added that during the identification process it emerged that she was a student of Karachi University.

Comments