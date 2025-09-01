Man United, Real Betis agree Antony deal

Manchester United and Real Betis on Monday agreed a deal for Brazil winger Antony, who is now set to travel to Sevilla for his medical.

The development was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, stating that Manchester United will have 50% sell-on clause on profit for the future sale following a 25m euros (£21.65m) deal with Betis for the Brazilian international.

The initial deal between clubs was called off after the Spanish club announced they were withdrawing their offer on Friday.

It is reported that the deal broke down because the 25-year-old wanted part of his United contract to be paid off.

Discussions continued over the weekend to try and break the impasse, which is has happened, with Antony now clear to have a medical in the next 24 hours.

Antony cost United £81.3m when he joined from Ajax in 2022.

Since joining the Premier League giants, he has made 62 appearances, scoring five times and made three assists.

He was loaned to Betis in January, where he netted nine times in his 26 La Liga and Cup appearances.

His permanent move to Spain is expected to be confirmed today (Monday).

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to stay at United. The England midfielder, 20, wants a loan move after seeing his appearances limited.