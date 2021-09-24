Man viciously tortures 3-year-old son in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man viciously tortured his 3-year-old son and pulled his thumb’s nail, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the torture incident was reported in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony, where a wicked father manhandled his own minor child and pulled his nail. Hearing the screams of the child, the neighbours informed 15 Madadgar police.

The police after getting the information, reached the spot and arrested the man and moved him to the police station.

Meanwhile, the mother of the child refused to register the case against her husband, while the police are further investigating the matter.

Earlier this year, a mother in Lahore subjected her 11-year-old- daughter to severe torture over a pity matter.

The incident was reported in Lahore’s Bridge Attari area, where a mother tortured her 11-year-old girl with a scissor and hot iron.

In a video available with ARY News, the marks of torture can be clearly seen on the body of the girl. The victim had said she is being tortured in routine by her mother over minor matters.