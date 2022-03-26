Viral: Man walks 10km carrying daughter’s dead body

A recent video of a man from Chhattisgarh India, carrying the dead body of his daughter for 10kms, has gone viral.

The authorities have ordered a probe after the video went viral.

A native of Amdala village from the Chattisgarh state of India, Ishwar Das had brought his ill daughter Sukekha to Lakhanpur community Health Center on Friday.

However, the girl passed away and her father reportedly carried the body away before a hearse arrived.

The incident came into the limelight after a video of Das carrying the body of his dead daughter went viral over social media.

Probe ordered

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo has ordered an investigation of the incident.

The minister said “I saw the video. It was disturbing. I have told the CMHO to take appropriate action after getting the matter probed. I have told him that those who are posted there but are not able to discharge their duties should be removed.”

The Minister added that the health personnel who were on duty should have persuaded the family to wait for the vehicle. They should have ensured such things did not happen.

Meanwhile, Doctors at the Lakhanpur Hospital have said that Das had left with the body before the hearse could arrive.

Dr Vinod Bhargav said that “The girl’s oxygen level was very low, around 60. According to her parents, she was suffering from a high fever for the last few days. Necessary treatment was initiated but her condition deteriorated and she died around 7:30 am.”

He added that they told the family members that a hearse will arrive soon. It came around 9:20 am, but by then they had left with the body.

