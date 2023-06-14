Man walks from Okara to Makkah to perform Hajj

A Pakistani man walked for 5400 km from Okara to Makkah to perform Hajj, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Pakistan man named Usman Arshad covered 5400 km in six months and thirteen days. He reached Saudi Arabia after crossing Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

Usman Arshad received his Hajj visa with the efforts of Pakistan Hajj mission. The DG Pakistan Hajj mission Abdul Wahab Soomro said that Usman Arshad is a role model for the young generation.

He was hosted in the official residence of hajj pilgrims and he has been provided with every facility like other pilgrims.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that 40,781 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia via 158 flights.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that 27,686 intending pilgrims from Pakistan are present in Madinah under the government scheme. 13,095 pilgrims have reached Makkah after completing their eight-day stay in Madinah.

Moreover, over 1,000 intending pilgrims under the private scheme also reached Saudi Arabia. The spokesperson added that a monitoring team completed the field assessment of 12 Hajj group organisers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Hajj flight operation for Pakistani pilgrims kicked off on May 21 as the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight departed from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 328 pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its massive Hajj operation. Over 65,000 intending pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in the operation.