Monday, July 5, 2021
Nazir Shah

Man wanted for multiple petrol pump, house robberies arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a suspect allegedly wanted for multiple robberies at petrol pumps and houses in Karachi, 15 days after he got injured during a mugging bid at a petrol pump near matric board office, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of his arrest, SSP Central Malik Murtaza Tabassum said that the suspect identified as Owais was arrested in a raid carried out by police on a tip-off within the remits of Gulbahar police station.

“He was arrested with the help of CCTV footage,” he said adding that the suspect was a high-value target as police were unable to catch him despite repeated attempts.

The SSP said that he sustained bullet wounds after police opened fire on him during a mugging bid at a petrol pump near the matric board office. “Owais was able to run away from the scene along with his accomplices,” he said..

SSP Central Malik Murtaza Tabassum said that the police recovered a weapon and mobile phone snatched from the security guard of the petrol pump.

He was also wanted by police for various house robberies in district central, said the police official.

