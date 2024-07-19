web analytics
Man wanted in murder case extradited from Oman

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol has arrested wanted criminal from Oman.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested individual, Qazim Ali, was wanted by the Punjab Police in various cases.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the accused was involved in murder case and fled abroad in 2022.

The arrested suspect brought back to Karachi and later handed over to Punjab police.

A day earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol had arrested nine wanted criminals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals were wanted by the Punjab Police in various cases.

The arrested accused include Irfan Asghar, Farhan Nazakat, Samar Abbas, Najibullah, Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Rafeeq, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Usman, and Tariq Mehmood.

READ: FIA Interpol arrests 66 wanted criminals in last six months

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the accused were involved in murder and attempted murder cases, with some of them evading arrest for up to 14 years.

The arrested individuals will be brought back to Pakistan, with a team already dispatched to UAE for their extradition.

