Man washed away during heavy rainfall in India’s Hyderabad

A man washed away during heavy rains in India from near his home soon after he ventured out for some work just before the rainfall.

The incident occurred in Manikonda, a commercial hub in India’s Hyderabad city, that had faced heavy rainfall during the past few days.

The victim identified as Rajinikanth was working as a software engineer and the police found that his house was a stone’s throw away from the spot where he died.

It emerged that the victim ventured out of his residence for some work and suddenly heavy rain hit the area. Hence, he stopped nearby his house, as it was continuously raining.

However, later, he had decided to go home and while crossing the road, which was flooded with rainwater, he fell into a drainage pit and was washed away, as the road was waterlogged.

On receiving information, the Disaster Response Force of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) went to the area and has been searching for Rajinikanth since Saturday night.