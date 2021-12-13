Man who attacked anti-polio team in Lahore arrested

LAHORE: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man who misbehaved and attacked an anti-polio team in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, a man named Imtiaz misbehaved with the anti-polio team when it reached his house to administer anti-polio drops to the children under the age of 5 years. The man also threw bricks over health workers from the roof of his house.

The action was taken on the complaint of the injured health worker, the police said.

Read more: Year’s last anti-polio drive underway in Sindh

Meanwhile, the year’s last seven-day anti-polio campaign has commenced in Sindh to vaccinate over nine million children under the age of five.

The anti-polio campaign will continue from today till December 19 in Sindh. During the campaign, 9 million children in 30 districts of Sindh will be vaccinated against polio.

Children will also be given Vitamin A drops. Meanwhile, children of the age of 12 will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!