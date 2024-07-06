Man who harassed women with obscene pictures arrested

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell nabbed a man from Rawalpindi over his alleged involvement in harassing women by sharing their obscene videos, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson said that the Cybercrime Circle took action and arrested the accused involved in online harassment

The FIA spokesperson maintained that the accused, Shahzeb Ejaz, shared obscene images and material of multiple women.

The accused had also shared objectionable photos of a girl on WhatsApp and sent them to her family members as well.

According to the FIA, the accused was involved in blackmailing the victims for money. The FIA spokesperson said that two mobile phones and three WhatsApp accounts were recovered from the accused

He added that multiple fake Facebook accounts were also traced. The initial investigations revealed that the accused had recorded videos of multiple victims and was blackmailing them for money.

Earlier, a man arrested from Karachi for allegedly making obscene videos of his wife for dark websites, made shocking revelations.

During the interrogation, the suspect said that he was contacted by the website operators via WhatsApp. The accused added in his statement that that he is unsure of how the proprietor of the website obtained his WhatsApp number.

The suspect added that he had installed a camera in the bathroom to record videos of his wife two years ago but later removed. He added that he did not did not upload any videos of his wife to the website.

The police said that the suspect’s wife alleged that he was pressurising her to have relations with his friends. According to the police, the suspect’s wife said that he had also tried to make obscene videos of thier daughter.

The police are investigating the suspect’s mobile phone and laptop.

Earlier, the District Central Police of Karachi arrested the suspect, claiming to be affiliated with the international secret organization illuminati, involved in some heinous crime.