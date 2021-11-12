Man allegedly sets wife on fire over ‘a plate of biryani’

JACOBABAD: In yet another incident of an apparent domestic dispute, a man is blamed for setting his wife on fire in Jacobabad district of the Sindh province over a ‘plate of biryani’, ARY NEWS reported.

According to local police, the man allegedly pour petrol on his wife and later set her on fire. “The woman even after suffering from severe burn wounds reached the local police station to register an FIR against her husband,” they said.

She said that her husband used to torture her and demanded the police to provide justice to her.

Later, the husband also reached the police station and claimed otherwise saying that his wife asked him to bring two plates of biryani. “When I returned with a single plate of the meal, she set herself ablaze,” he said.

The police said that the incident occurred two days back and they are investigating the matter from all angles so that injustice is meted out to any side.

In another incident of domestic violence recently, a man allegedly opened fire on his wife at a flat in Mobina Town neighbourhood of Karachi, killing her at the spot.

According to police, a suspect identified as Tanvir opened fire on his wife over a quarrel, resulting in her immediate death. The victim is being identified as Amna and suffered a bullet wound on her head.

The suspect fled from the scene and the police are tracing his whereabouts, they said.

The police said that Tanvir had two wives and locals informed them that the couple used to quarrel with each other regularly.

“We have recovered a 9mm pistol from the flat,” they said adding that the body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment, however, the post-mortem’s process was facing a delay owing to the absence of the female medico-legal officer (MLO).

