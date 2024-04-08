Man with 45 Pakistani passports arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Monday arrested a passenger traveling to Iran from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, and recovered 45 Pakistani passports from his possession, ARY News reported.

According to the ASF spokesperson, the incident occurred during baggage scanning at Jinnah Terminal, where the passports were discovered in the possession of the individual.

The spokesperson stated that the passenger, Identified as Adnan, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the presence of passports belonging to unrelated persons.

Later, an ASF spokesperson stated that both the passengers and the recovered passports were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The passenger was allegedly carrying 45 Pakistani passports which belong to various citizens to travel via Iran to Dubai.

Earlier this year, the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a money laundering bid at the Karachi airport by seizing foreign currency of Rs 16mln and gold jewelry from the possession of a Bangkok-bound passenger.

ASF spokesperson relayed that foreign currency of Rs16 million and 251 grams of gold were confiscated from a passenger flying to Bangkok.

The man was taken into custody after recovery of the foreign currency and gold.

Separately, Pakistan Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency and recovered more than $23,000 from a passenger at Jinnah International Airport.