RIGHTON, England – Manchester City’s title party plans suffered a setback as the Women’s Super League leaders lost 3-2 at mid-table Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, delaying their likely coronation.

City ​knew a win — coupled with an Arsenal loss or draw at home to ‌bottom side Leicester City on Wednesday — would secure a first league trophy since 2016 but Madison Haley struck twice either side of Kiko Seike’s goal as Brighton produced an upset.

Andree Jeglertz’s City remain on 49 points ​after 20 of 22 games, while second-placed Chelsea have 40 points from 19 matches. ​Arsenal in third have 38 but have played just 17 games.

“I’m not ⁠worried,” Jeglertz said. “I am fully sure that when we are back again in training, we ​are fully focusing on Liverpool next (on May 3).

“Of course we are following all the results. It’s ​still in our hands and we are going to do everything we can to finish it off with two wins. That’s our focus.”

City got off to a strong start and Kerolin put them on the scoresheet in ​the fifth minute when Brighton failed to deal with a cross and the Brazil forward ​curled a shot over goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into the top left corne.

City were guilty of some wasteful finishing ‌and ⁠paid the price when Haley struck her first goal against the run of play to draw Brighton level in first-half injury time, latching onto a ball from Fran Kirby and firing into the bottom corner.

Seike put the hosts ahead in the 47th when she sprinted down the ​right before unleashing a ​shot into the roof ⁠of the net.

Haley completed her double in the 65th minute when she headed in the rebound after her own shot before Khadija Shaw pulled ​one back for the visitors the 86th, her 19th goal this ​season, but ⁠City could not find the equaliser.

“We didn’t make it easy for ourselves,” Kirby told Sky Sports. “The first half we were, if I can be quite blunt, awful. We were lucky not to be ⁠three, four-nil ​down at one point.

“But we have the belief in ​the squad. The second half was a really good performance from everyone. And yeah, we’re happy to keep the title ​race going for a little bit longer.”