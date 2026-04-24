The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) said it ​had opened an investigation into Peter Mandelson, ‌UK’s former ambassador to the US and an ex-EU politician under scrutiny over his ties to deceased sex offender Jeffrey ​Epstein.

“OLAF can confirm the opening of an ​investigation on the case that you refer to. ⁠However, as the investigation is ongoing, OLAF ​cannot issue any further comment,” it said via email ​on Friday.

“This is in order to protect the confidentiality of ongoing and possible ensuing investigations, possible subsequent judicial proceedings, personal ​data and procedural rights,” it added.

The formal ​opening of a probe into 72-year-old Mandelson, who served as EU ‌trade ⁠commissioner between 2004 and 2008, comes after OLAF had initially said in February that it was looking into the situation.

Mandelson’s legal representatives did not immediately respond ​to a request ​for comment.

Prime ⁠Minister Keir Starmer appointed Mandelson, who served as a minister when Labour was ​last in power more than 15 years ​ago, ⁠as Britain’s Ambassador to the US in late 2024, only to then sack him last September after a ⁠trove ​of emails revealed the depth ​of Mandelson’s ties with Epstein.