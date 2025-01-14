Hilary Duff offers refuge to Mandy Moore’s family after fire tragedy

In a heartwarming display of friendship, actress Hilary Duff has opened her doors to fellow actress Mandy Moore’s family after devastating wildfires ravaged their Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Mandy Moore’s brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith, took to social media to express his immense gratitude to Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. “They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began,” Goldsmith wrote, praising their selfless act of kindness.

The wildfires have had a devastating impact on the community, destroying numerous homes, including those of Goldsmith, his parents, and many of their close friends. “Our parents were around the corner. They lost their house as well,” he shared. “The thing we mourn the most is the loss of the community.”

Despite facing criticism for sharing a GoFundMe campaign to assist those affected by the fires, Mandy Moore remained steadfast in her support for her family and friends. The campaign has been a resounding success, raising over $204,000 to help with the recovery efforts.

Mandy Moore on January 11, hit back at criticism after sharing a GoFundMe link to support her brother-in-law and his wife following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The “This Is Us” actress, responding to the backlash, told critics to “Kindly F Off.”

Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, lost much of their home in Altadena to the fires. Taylor’s brother, Griffin Goldsmith—also a member of the band Dawes—saw his nearby home destroyed. Griffin and his wife, Kit, are expecting their first baby in just a few weeks.

On January 9, Mandy Moore posted a GoFundMe link asking for support. She wrote: “Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff & Kit, lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire. With their baby due in weeks, they need our help more than ever.

“Griff is a touring musician who also lost his entire set of drums and percussion instruments, which he depends on for his career. It’s all overwhelming. Many people have asked how they can help, so please consider donating or sharing this link to support them as they rebuild.”