Mandy Moore unleashes fury on critics after GoFundMe backlash

Mandy Moore has hit back at criticism after sharing a GoFundMe link to support her brother-in-law and his wife following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The “This Is Us” actress, responding to the backlash, told critics to “Kindly F Off.”

Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, lost much of their home in Altadena to the fires. Taylor’s brother, Griffin Goldsmith—also a member of the band Dawes—saw his nearby home destroyed. Griffin and his wife, Kit, are expecting their first baby in just a few weeks.

On January 9, Mandy Moore posted a GoFundMe link asking for support. She wrote: “Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff & Kit, lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire. With their baby due in weeks, they need our help more than ever.

“Griff is a touring musician who also lost his entire set of drums and percussion instruments, which he depends on for his career. It’s all overwhelming. Many people have asked how they can help, so please consider donating or sharing this link to support them as they rebuild.”

However, Moore’s post drew criticism from some, questioning why a successful celebrity couldn’t simply cover her family’s expenses herself.

In response, Mandy Moore updated her post, saying: “To those wondering if we are helping our own family—yes, of course, we are. Attributing random amounts of money based on what Google says about someone’s net worth isn’t helpful or empathetic.

“Our friend Matt started this GoFundMe, and I shared it because people asked how to help. We just lost most of our home too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing anyone to donate.”

In a separate post, Mandy Moore shared more details about the damage to her own home.

“Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing, but it’s not livable. We lost Taylor and Griffin’s entire music studio, with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned.

“We’ll do everything we can to help our community rebuild. Thank you for checking in on us. Stay strong, Altadena.”