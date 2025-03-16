Mangla Dam hits dead level, power production halted

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s water reservoirs have reached critical levels, with the Mangla Dam water level dropping to the “dead level,” leading to the suspension of hydroelectric power production, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a WAPDA spokesperson, the Mangla Dam is now at its minimum operating level.

Tarbela Dam stands just two feet above its dead level, while Chashma Barrage is only one foot above. Consequently, Mangla Dam has ceased power production due to the lack of water.

Current Reservoir Levels: Tarbela Dam: Water level at 1404.93 feet (minimum operating level: 1402 feet, maximum storage level: 1550 feet). Current water storage is 14,000 acre-feet. Mangla Dam: Water level at 1050 feet (minimum operating level: 1050 feet, maximum storage level: 1242 feet). Current water storage is 72,000 acre-feet. Chashma Barrage: Water level at 639.30 feet (minimum operating level: 638.15 feet, maximum storage level: 649 feet). Current water storage is 17,000 acre-feet.



River Flows: At Tarbela, the Indus River inflow is 19,600 cusecs, while outflow is 20,000 cusecs. At Nowshera, Kabul River inflow and outflow are both 14,600 cusecs. At Mangla, the Jhelum River inflow is 19,800 cusecs and outflow is 19,900 cusecs. At Marala, the Chenab River inflow is 16,600 cusecs, while outflow is 11,900 cusecs.



Other barrages such as Jinnah, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri are also witnessing varying inflow and outflow levels, further reflecting the declining water availability.

The severe water shortage highlights Pakistan’s ongoing struggles with water management and climate change impacts.

The reduction in water levels not only affects power production but also has significant implications for agriculture and drinking water supply.

Experts have been urging authorities to implement sustainable water conservation and storage strategies to address this crisis.

Additionally, Pakistan’s dependency on hydroelectric power means that such shortages can worsen energy shortfalls, especially during peak demand seasons.

The situation underscores the urgent need for sustainable water resource management and diversification of the energy mix to reduce reliance on hydroelectricity.

Developing renewable energy sources like solar and wind, along with improving energy conservation practices, could mitigate the risk of energy crises caused by water shortages.

This dual approach could help Pakistan ensure a more stable and resilient energy future.