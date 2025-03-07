Tarbela, Mangla dams near dead level: IRSA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s two major dams, Tarbela and Mangla, are approaching dead levels, said the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), ARY News reported

According to IRSA, provincial governments have been alerted about the critical water situation, and a new water distribution framework has been issued to manage the remaining Rabi season.

The authority estimates a 30 to 35 percent water shortage during the rest of the season, which will significantly impact Punjab and Sindh.

IRSA has stated that only the amount of water received in the dams will be released further, and provincial irrigation departments have been directed to take immediate measures.

The authority also mentioned that rainfall could improve the situation, but if dry conditions persist, Tarbela and Mangla could reach dead levels within three to four days.

Read More: Four die, nine injured in KP rain-related incidents: PDMA

Currently, Tarbela Dam’s water level stands at 1,409.50 feet, while its dead level is 1,402 feet. Meanwhile, Mangla Dam’s water level is at 1,088.45 feet, nearing its dead level of 1,050 feet.

IRSA’s spokesperson revealed that Punjab has already faced a 20 percent water shortage during the current Rabi season, while Sindh has endured a 16 percent shortage.

At present, Sindh’s water demand stands at 27,000 cusecs, while it is receiving 25,000 cusecs. Punjab’s demand is 45,000 cusecs, with 40,000 cusecs being supplied.

Authorities remain hopeful that upcoming rains could ease the crisis; however, they continue to monitor the situation closely.

Earlier, four people died and nine got injured in various incidents in recent spell of rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported four deaths, and nine persons sustained injuries in current wet spell in the province.

At least 14 houses were also damaged in the rainfall, PDMA said. The rain-related incidents took place in Haripur, Buttgram, Bajaur, Kohistan, Dir, Hangu, Khyber and Torghar districts of KP, according to the report.

Heavy rainfall with gusty winds lashed Buner, Malakand, Nowshera, Mohamand, Lakki Marwat and adjoining areas, intensifying frosty weather.

Snowfall continuing in Swat, Mansehra and various areas of Chitral district including the region adjacent to Lowari tunnel.

Police said that Karakoram Highway has been blocked after landsliding at two points in upper Kohistan.

A westerly wave has entered in northern parts of Baluchistan bringing rainfall and intensifying cold weather in Chaman and adjoining areas.

Qilla Abdullah, Gulistan, Jungle Pir Ali and Toba Achakzai has also received rainfall.