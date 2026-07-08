KARACHI: A six-year-old child has died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Karachi, the latest incident once again highlighting the negligence of the city administration and institutions.

The incident took place near Hanafia Mosque in the Garden Ghas Mandi area. The victim boy, identified as Khalid, fell into the open manhole while returning home from a madrassa, according to rescue officials.

Rescue teams launched a search operation immediately after the incident, but the child could not be saved.

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KARACHI: A three-year-old boy died on Monday after falling into an uncovered manhole while playing near his home in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

The victim, identified as Ahsan, was playing outside his residence with other children in Scheme-33’s Faqeera Goth when the tragedy occurred.